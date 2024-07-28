Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 2.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 31,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 42,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

