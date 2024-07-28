Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.3 billion-$90.3 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 269,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,597. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

