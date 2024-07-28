Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %

NOC stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.34.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

