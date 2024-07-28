Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NWYF stock remained flat at $19.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Northway Financial has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.
About Northway Financial
