Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $8,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

