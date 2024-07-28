NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NOV stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 10,995,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,640. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

