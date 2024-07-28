Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,827. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,060.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,921,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

