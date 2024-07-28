Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuvve Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Nuvve Company Profile
