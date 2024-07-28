Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

