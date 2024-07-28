Oasys Price Hits $0.0424 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $94.27 million and $2.29 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04234443 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,285,463.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.