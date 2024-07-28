Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,382. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

