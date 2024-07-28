Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

