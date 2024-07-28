Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 53,652 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 334,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,791,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,933. The company has a market capitalization of $436.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.86. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.48%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -271.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

