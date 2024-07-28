Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Origin Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
About Origin Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.