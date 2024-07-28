Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Origin Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

