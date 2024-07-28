Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

BATS PSFF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.78. 86,091 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

