Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PTBD stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

