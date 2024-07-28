Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

