Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Paramount Group stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
