Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $555,088.79

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.40 million and $555,088.79 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.