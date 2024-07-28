Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$53.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

