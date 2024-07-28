Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 62.19%. The company had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

PSHG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 26,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Featured Articles

