Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,929,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 31,361,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.6 days.

Shares of PILBF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 80,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,060. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

