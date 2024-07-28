Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in July

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,929,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 31,361,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.6 days.
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PILBF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 80,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,060. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
About Pilbara Minerals
