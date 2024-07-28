Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 23.1 %

Shares of PLMIW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

