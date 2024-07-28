Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Polymath has a market cap of $110.58 million and $7,298.39 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00104775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09686726 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,947.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

