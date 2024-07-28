Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $47.42. 1,396,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

