Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 180,855 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.40% of Mattel worth $231,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 3,451,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

