Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,544,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 8.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. 2,954,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

