Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $256.85 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,276 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.38% of Service Co. International worth $256,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SCI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 966,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $77.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

