Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $360.43 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.48% of Elanco Animal Health worth $360,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,214,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 199,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 6,061,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,967. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.