Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.06% of FMC worth $322,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $83,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,324. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

