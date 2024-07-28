Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $269,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,371. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

