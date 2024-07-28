Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,064,658 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,468,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of Prologis worth $1,493,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.68. 3,374,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

