Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 440,246 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.85% of East West Bancorp worth $314,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,692,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 862,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

