Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $128.53 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00010349 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,037.17 or 0.99977082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072230 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.91364424 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,124,065.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

