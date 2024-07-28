ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.51.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
