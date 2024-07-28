pufETH Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,248.80 or 0.04769091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $483.58 million and $2.78 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,827.80705552. The last known price of pufETH is 3,245.61317514 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,163,782.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

