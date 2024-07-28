Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 8,879 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $736,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,967,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

