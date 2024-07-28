Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 136,343 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE:SE traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $65.34. 3,704,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,911. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

