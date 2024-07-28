Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 19,537 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,435. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

