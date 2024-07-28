Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 25,403 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 285.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $313,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,355,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $313,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,208 shares in the company, valued at $482,355,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,590. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.03. 585,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,523. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.20. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

