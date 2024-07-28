Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 11,754 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $78,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.71. The company had a trading volume of 588,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

