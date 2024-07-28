Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,667 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after buying an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 1,375,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,907. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

