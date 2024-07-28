Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 188,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 152,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,893. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

