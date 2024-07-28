Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 461.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,930,000.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

