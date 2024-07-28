Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 179.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 68,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 461,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

