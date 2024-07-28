Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.50 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,440,000 after buying an additional 159,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $63,066,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 111,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 2,117,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

