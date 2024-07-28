Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.98 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

