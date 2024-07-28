Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

MSI stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.71. The company had a trading volume of 408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,419. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.87 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $399.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

