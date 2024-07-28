Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.75 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 620.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,884. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

