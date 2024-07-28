Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344,417 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 20,816,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,553,086. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

