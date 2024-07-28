Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 309,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

