Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $304.10. 24,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,402. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.61. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

